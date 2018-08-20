Kangaroo Believed Extinct For 90 Years Caught On Camera By British Tourist

SWNS The Wondiwoi tree kangaroo was believed to be extinct – until Michael Smith photographed this one in Indonesia

A British holidaymaker has baffled experts by apparently discovering a kangaroo believed extinct for 90 years during an expedition to the remote rainforests of Indonesia.

The Wondiwoi tree kangaroo is on the top 25 ‘most wanted’ lost species and has evaded adventurers and zoologists since its first and only example was found in 1928.

But it has now been photographed for the first time in history by tourist Michael Smith, 47, who was on a two-week expedition to find a new species of orchids in West Papua.

Along with a hired guide, interpreter and four porters, they turned their sights on the elusive creature after spotting claw marks on trees.

Smith, from Farnham, Surrey, was astonished when he spotted the distinctive teddy-bear-like creature on the last 30 minutes of the final day of his trek, silently perched 30m up a canopy tree.

He plans to apply for permits to allow him to bring back poo samples, which experts have already offered to DNA match with the 1928 skeleton currently housed in London’s Natural History Museum.