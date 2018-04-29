Kanye West has revealed plans for his upcoming album to feature a photo of the surgeon who performed his mother’s fatal cosmetic procedure on its cover.

For the past week, Kanye has been making headlines with his tweets, whether they’re about his support for Donald Trump or… well, yeah mostly about his support for Donald Trump, actually.

But between pledging his support for Trump, Kanye has also been encouraging his followers to put their differences aside and “love” their enemies, as well as their friends.