Kanye West has revealed plans for his upcoming album to feature a photo of the surgeon who performed his mother’s fatal cosmetic procedure on its cover.
For the past week, Kanye has been making headlines with his tweets, whether they’re about his support for Donald Trump or… well, yeah mostly about his support for Donald Trump, actually.
But between pledging his support for Trump, Kanye has also been encouraging his followers to put their differences aside and “love” their enemies, as well as their friends.
On Saturday (29 April), Kanye posted a screengrab of a text message conversation with a friend beginning with a photo.
He wrote in the texts that followed: “This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom’s final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?
“I want to forgive and stop hating.”
When the friend - thought to be long-time artistic collaborator Wes Lang - suggested “LOVE EVERYTHING” as the title, Kanye wrote back: “I love that.”
After revealing his plans to change his “fuck the world” tattoo to “love the world”, hours later Kanye shared a photo of the update to his body art:
In 2007, Kanye’s beloved mother, Donda West, died of complications from a cosmetic procedure she was undergoing.
Kanye’s tweets in favour of US President Donald Trump provoked a huge backlash earlier this week, sparking a mass unfollowing among many of his celebrity friends.
He later released new track ‘Ye Vs. The People’, in which he and T.I. discuss the ramifications of Kanye’s public declaration of support for Trump.