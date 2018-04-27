All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/04/2018 09:21 BST

    Kanye West Accuses John Legend Of 'Manipulating His Free Thought' In Trump Discussion

    The rapper shared screengrabs of texts he'd been sent by John Legend.

    Kanye West has accused his friend and former collaborator John Legend of trying to “manipulate his free thought” by getting him to reconsider his pro-Donald Trump stance.

    Earlier this week, Kanye made headlines when he gave his most supportive comments about Donald Trump yet, in a string of tweets that had the whole internet talking.

    Following this, John posted a thread alluding to the controversy, and later reached out to Kanye privately over text message, which the rapper later posted screengrabs of on his Twitter account.

    Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock/John Sheene/ACE Pictures
    Kanye West and John Legend

    In the text message, John, who was one of many celebrities who unfollowed Kanye during his Twitter storm earlier this week, wrote: “I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for.

    “As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel betrayed right now because they know the harm Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of [colour].

    “Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

    Matthew Simmons via Getty Images
    John and Kanye at a Grammys party in 2007

    Kanye was unimpressed with John’s response, though, explaining that while he “appreciated his thoughts”, he felt that bringing up his “fans” and “legacy” was “a tactic based on fear to manipulate his free thought”.

    Sensing a promotional opportunity, the ‘Ordinary People’ singer then fired off another text, this time joking: “Since you’re posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out haha.”

    After endorsing Trump earlier this week, Kanye was quick to point out - at wife Kim Kardashian’s insistence - that he “doesn’t agree with everything Trump does”, adding in typical Kanye fashion: “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

    Kanye has spoken favourably about Trump in the past, even using him as one of the naked figures in his controversial ‘Famous’ music video, and paying a visit to Trump Tower following the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Conversations