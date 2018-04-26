Kanye West's Donald Trump Tweets Spark Unfollowing Spree In The Celebrity World

The whole internet was ablaze on Wednesday (25 April), when Kanye West made his most public pledge of support for US President Donald Trump yet.
While Kanye has spoken favourably about Trump in the past - he even visited Trump Tower in the wake of the 2016 election result, and used the then-Republican-candidate as one of the nude celebrities in his shocking ‘Famous’ music video - his tweetstorm included his most explicit support for the POTUS yet, including the revelation he even has a signed ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap.
Kanye’s posts were something that everyone had an opinion on, evidently including in the showbiz world. Here are some of the most notable celeb reactions to Kanye’s tweets...
Which celebrities have unfollowed Kanye West?
While the rumours that Kanye lost as many as 10 million followers in the wake of his tweetstorm proved not to be true, a whole lot of celebs appear to have still unfollowed him on the site, including former collaborators Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj.
Other famous Twitter users who’ve seemingly had their fill of Kanye include Drake, Kim’s pal Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Rita Ora, Migos, Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris.
Kim Kardashian
As you may have read by now, Kim was quick to fire off her own tweets on the matter, insisting first of all that her husband doesn’t support all of Trump’s policies and beliefs (though she was careful to keep that side of things vague), while also slamming the media for perpetuating a narrative around mental health over the posts.
Kanye later referenced this on his own page, insisting: “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does.”
In true Kanye style, he added: “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”
What about the rest of the Kardashians?
While Kim is standing by her man despite his latest backlash, it seems the rest of the family is feeling less up for the timeline clutter, with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both unfollowing him on Twitter, as well as Kylie Jenner.
True to form, Kris Jenner followed Kanye in the wake of the backlash, truly playing up to her reputation as a lover of drama, while Kendall appears to still be following, according to the site DoesFollow.
Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper, who collaborated with Kanye on his most recent offering ‘The Life Of Pablo’, is facing a backlash of his own after sticking up for Ye and his political beliefs.
Like Kim, he was swift to point out that Kanye was not having any difficulties with his mental health, claiming that speaking to him a few days ago he was the “same Ye from the VMAs… and the [Hurricane Katrina] telethon”, before controversially adding: “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”
John Legend
A friend of Kanye’s (that double-date photo is still the stuff of our A-list dreams), John Legend posted a thread on his account seemingly referencing the controversy.
Like his wife Chrissy Teigen, John then unfollowed Kanye on the social media site.
Joseph Kahn (who works closely with *that* pop star who prefers her name to be excluded from certain narratives)
When Kim posted her defence of Kanye, Joseph - who has been heavily critical of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star in the past - was quick to post his own thoughts.
He then undid his own argument when he noted: “You can always tell how much trouble Kim is in by how many shots of her vagina she puts out.”
Classy.
Jaden Smith
Jaden is no stranger to grabbing headlines with his tweets, and appeared to express his disappointment in Kanye’s support for Trump when he wrote simply: “False idols.”
The aspiring rapper and actor then unfollowed Kanye on Twitter.
Janelle Monáe
In an interview on ‘Ebro In The Morning’, Janelle said that while Kanye has inspired her in the past as an artist, she felt disheartened by his recent support for various conservative figureheads.
“I believe in free thinking,” she explained, “But I don’t believe in free thinking if it’s rooted in or at the expense of the oppressed.
“If your free thinking is used as fuel by oppressors to continue to express black people and minorities, I think it’s bullshit and it’s not OK. I will speak out against it and I will think freely and tell you that I don’t agree with you.”
Janelle also tweeted a link to a clip of this interview, saying: “Quote me.”