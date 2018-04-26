Kanye West's Donald Trump Tweets Spark Unfollowing Spree In The Celebrity World

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

PA Archive/PA Images Kim and Kanye at the VMAs in 2016

As you may have read by now, Kim was quick to fire off her own tweets on the matter, insisting first of all that her husband doesn’t support all of Trump’s policies and beliefs (though she was careful to keep that side of things vague), while also slamming the media for perpetuating a narrative around mental health over the posts. Kanye later referenced this on his own page, insisting: “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does.” In true Kanye style, he added: “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

What about the rest of the Kardashians? While Kim is standing by her man despite his latest backlash, it seems the rest of the family is feeling less up for the timeline clutter, with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both unfollowing him on Twitter, as well as Kylie Jenner.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Various Kardashians and Jenners at Kanye's Yeezy Season 3 show in February 2016

True to form, Kris Jenner followed Kanye in the wake of the backlash, truly playing up to her reputation as a lover of drama, while Kendall appears to still be following, according to the site DoesFollow. Chance The Rapper Chance The Rapper, who collaborated with Kanye on his most recent offering ‘The Life Of Pablo’, is facing a backlash of his own after sticking up for Ye and his political beliefs.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Chance and Kanye embrace at the VMAs

Like Kim, he was swift to point out that Kanye was not having any difficulties with his mental health, claiming that speaking to him a few days ago he was the “same Ye from the VMAs… and the [Hurricane Katrina] telethon”, before controversially adding: “Black people don’t have to be democrats.”

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Next President gon be independent — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

John Legend A friend of Kanye’s (that double-date photo is still the stuff of our A-list dreams), John Legend posted a thread on his account seemingly referencing the controversy.

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However... — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Far too many people don't have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can't act like what they see and know doesn't exist. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They know their family was destroyed by deportation or incarceration. They know their loved one was denied safe harbor because of their religion. They know their son or daughter was shot because their skin color evoked fear — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They see the statistics about black applications for real estate or loans or employment being turned away because their name was Jamal and not James — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

The defining trait of Trump's campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone's thoughts though — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Like his wife Chrissy Teigen, John then unfollowed Kanye on the social media site. Joseph Kahn (who works closely with *that* pop star who prefers her name to be excluded from certain narratives) When Kim posted her defence of Kanye, Joseph - who has been heavily critical of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star in the past - was quick to post his own thoughts.

RIP Kanye and Kim.



(Except in Russia) — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 25, 2018

Kim: it's unAmerican to criticize us for supporting a homophic, racist, white supremacist, lying, corrupt, incompetent President who colluded with Vladimir Putin to illegally win the election. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 25, 2018

Rich people supporting Trump isn't free thinking. It's just rich people being rich people, fucking the poor. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 25, 2018

He then undid his own argument when he noted: “You can always tell how much trouble Kim is in by how many shots of her vagina she puts out.”

You can always tell how much trouble Kim is in by how many shots of her vagina she puts out. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 25, 2018

Classy. Jaden Smith Jaden is no stranger to grabbing headlines with his tweets, and appeared to express his disappointment in Kanye’s support for Trump when he wrote simply: “False idols.”

False Idols — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 25, 2018

We Need To Go Forward Not Backwards. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 25, 2018

The aspiring rapper and actor then unfollowed Kanye on Twitter. Janelle Monáe

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images