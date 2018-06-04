Kanye West Discusses 'Mental Condition' Diagnosis In New Interview

Kanye West has given a candid interview about his mental health, revealing he was diagnosed with a “mental condition” at the age of 39.

In an interview published on Big Boi’s YouTube channel, Kanye - who will celebrate his 41st birthday this week - was asked about his new album ‘Ye’ and using his music as an outlet.

He explained: “I think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good.

“Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40.”