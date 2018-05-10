A representative for TIDAL has hit back at claims that the streaming service fabricated figures relating to releases from Beyoncé and Kanye West. Earlier this week, TIDAL was the subject of a report by the Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv which - according to Music Business Worldwide - accused them of deliberately inflating listening figures for Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ and Kanye’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’, both of which were TIDAL exclusives at the time of their release.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock Beyoncé at a TIDAL event in 2016

While Kanye’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ was an exclusive to the streaming service for six weeks upon its 2016 release, TIDAL remains the only place that you can stream Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’. A study from Dagens Næringsliv looked at leaked TIDAL users’ listening data and the publication claimed to have discovered more than 320 million false plays of songs from the two albums.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The infamous #TIDALforALL event in March 2015

However, TIDAL has vehemently denied the reports, in a statement issued to Pitchfork, branding the whole thing a “smear campaign” against them. They said: “This is a smear campaign from a publication that once referred to our employee as an ‘Israeli Intelligence officer’ and our owner as a ‘crack dealer’. “We expect nothing less from them than this ridiculous story, lies and falsehoods. The information was stolen and manipulated and we will fight these claims vigorously.” Variety reports that the comments about an “Israeli Intelligence officer” and a “crack dealer” related to TIDAL Chief Operating Officer Lior Tibon and rapper Jay-Z, respectively.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Jay-Z performing at TIDAL X in 2015