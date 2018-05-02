Kanye West Says He Became Addicted To Opioids After Undergoing Liposuction

The revelation came during an appearance on TMZ Live, when Kanye also claimed that he was “drugged the fuck out” when he met President Donald Trump in December 2016.

Kanye West has spoken out about being “addicted to opioids”, stating that he began taking them after undergoing liposuction.

He explained: ”I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all.

“I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.

“I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right? And they gave me opioids, right? And I started taking two of them and then drive into work on the opioids, right?

“And then my boy… and I’d always ask my boy, you know, ‘we on tour give me some weed blah, blah, blah’, so he had to go get me the opioids.

“And there was talks amongst my camp like, ‘Ye’s popping pills’, so when he handed them to me he said you know this is used to kill genius, I didn’t take it.

“Two days later I was in the hospital.”

Kanye did not specify what form of opioids he was taking.