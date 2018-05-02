Kanye West Says He Became Addicted To Opioids After Undergoing Liposuction

Kanye West has spoken out about being “addicted to opioids”, stating that he began taking them after undergoing liposuction.
The revelation came during an appearance on TMZ Live, when Kanye also claimed that he was “drugged the fuck out” when he met President Donald Trump in December 2016.
He explained: ”I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all.
“I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.
“I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction, right? And they gave me opioids, right? And I started taking two of them and then drive into work on the opioids, right?
“And then my boy… and I’d always ask my boy, you know, ‘we on tour give me some weed blah, blah, blah’, so he had to go get me the opioids.
“And there was talks amongst my camp like, ‘Ye’s popping pills’, so when he handed them to me he said you know this is used to kill genius, I didn’t take it.
“Two days later I was in the hospital.”
Kanye did not specify what form of opioids he was taking.
Kanye was hospitalised in November 2016, one month before his meeting with Trump. At the time, it was believed he needed medical attention due to exhaustion.
In the same month, he called off his Saint Pablo tour, cancelling more than 20 US shows.
During the same TMZ interview, a presenter said he was “disappointed, appalled and unbelievably hurt” when Kanye claimed 400 years of black slavery was a “choice”.
Kanye has hit headlines multiple times in recent weeks, since making his Twitter comeback in a spectacular fashion. Having spent months away from the social network, he now tweets throughout the day.
In the past week alone, he’s shared two new tracks, revealed new Yeezy collection designs and defended Donald Trump (before receiving a talking to from John Legend after doing so).