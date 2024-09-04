Kaos Creator Reveals Their Favourite Hidden Reference In The Show – And You Probably Missed It

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Kaos Netflix

Kaos serves as a modern reimagining of classic stories from Greek mythology, with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nods to the original legends scattered throughout the eight episodes wherever you look for them.

However, chaos creator Charlie Covell reckons there’s one that viewers “probably will miss” – which also happens to be their favourite.

Asked about their favourite Easter egg hidden in Kaos, Charlie said theirs falls at the end of the very first episode, when Riddy (the modernised version of Eurydice) is hit by a truck.

“You have to pause it, but if you go back a few frames before Riddy is hit by the truck and pause it, it says Serpent Solutions,” they explained. “In the myths, she’s bitten by a snake and dies.”

“But no one sees that,” Charlie added. “I was like, ‘can we slow down the truck?’, and they were like, ‘no, it’ll ruin it because it won’t hit her fast enough’. So it was like, ‘Easter egg or good moment of drama’, and obviously the drama won.”

As well as countless hidden messages and Easter eggs to look out for, Kaos boasts an impressive all-star cast led by Jeff Goldblum as King of the Gods, Zeus.

Oscar nominee Janet McTeer plays his wife Hera, with Billie Piper, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Stephen Dillane, Aurora Perrineau, Nabhaan Rizwan and Leila Farzad all portraying characters inspired by the historic myths.