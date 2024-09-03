The Deliverance Director Reacts To That Viral Glenn Close Scene

Glenn Close in The Deliverance AARON RICKETTS/NETFLIX Â© 2024

The Deliverance director Lee Daniels has spoken out about the scene from his new movie that has already generated a big reaction online.

Last week, the director of Precious, The Butler and The United States vs. Billie Holiday unveiled his latest offering, the supernatural horror The Deliverance, on Netflix.

So far, the film hasn’t had the warmest reception from critics or viewers (as its respective 30% and 2.2 star ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd will attest), but that hasn’t stopped people tuning in, and it’s currently at number one on Netflix’s chart of most-streamed films.

After the film’s debut, one scene in particular – in which Glenn Close’s demonically possessed character tells her daughter she can smell her “nappy pussy” – has blown up, with one clip racking up more than nine million views on X alone.

Lee Daniel’s you will pay for your Crimes for having Glenn Close say this 😂😂😂 #TheDeliverance pic.twitter.com/VHdNzLBJRO — Your Biggest Problem (@High5Ki) August 30, 2024

“Lee Daniels you will pay for your Crimes for having Glenn Close say this,” the post adds, prompting a response from the man himself.

“Had to do it,” Lee joked, later revealing: “I know what my audience wants. Certain people wanted me to take this part out of the film, but I knew it had to stay.”

Had to do it 🤝🏽😂 https://t.co/6DD9rR4ZPL — Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) August 31, 2024

I know what my audience wants. Certain people wanted me to take this part out of the film, but I knew it had to stay. — Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) September 1, 2024

The Deliverance boasts an impressive all-star cast, including eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn, Grammy and Golden Globe winner Andra Day, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and Mo’Nique, who won an Academy Award for her previous collaboration with Lee Daniels, Precious.

Inspired by true events previously detailed in the documentary Demon House, the film centres around a family who move to a new home for a fresh start, only for demonic scenes to begin unfolding.

