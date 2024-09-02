Winona Ryder Opens Up About 'Checking Out' Of Hollywood After 2001 Shoplifting Arrest

Winona Ryder via Associated Press

Winona Ryder is opening up about her infamous shoplifting scandal from the early 2000s, explaining why it caused her to take a step back from Hollywood.

In an Esquire interview published online last week, the Stranger Things actor said that the affair “had a giant effect” on her life and career.

The Oscar nominee was arrested in 2001 for shoplifting from a California department store, and was later convicted of grand theft and vandalism. She was sentenced to three years of probation, fined and ordered to complete community service.

“It’s so funny, because there’s so much lore around that story, but it really couldn’t have been more of me thinking I’m going to my car to get something,” Winona told Esquire about her arrest.

The actor, who has talked openly about the shoplifting scandal before, shared some details about her life at the time of the incident.

Winona had been prescribed painkillers for a broken arm, and had been struggling with her mental health, among other things, Esquire wrote.

After being asked how she dealt with the heightened media attention surrounding her case at the time, Winona said that she had “checked out” as a way to cope with it all.

“There was a period when I was not in season,” she explained.

Winona, who returned to the Hollywood spotlight several years after the scandal, is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton’s upcoming sequel to 1988′s Beetlejuice.

The new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, also stars Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara.

Jenna won praise this week after she was seen in a video showing support for Winona, as photographers yelled at her to remove her sunglasses for pictures.

“No. You don’t have to,” Jenna seemingly said to Winona, who appeared reluctant to take off her shades.

