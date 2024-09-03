Aaron Taylor-Johnson Isn't Exactly Helping Us Forget About Those James Bond Rumours In These Venice Film Festival Pics

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the premiere of Battlefield via Associated Press

If Aaron Taylor-Johnson wants us to forget about those James Bond rumours, these new photos of him at the Venice Film Festival aren’t going to help.

The British actor has long been reported to be the favourite to play 007 in the next Bond movies, after Daniel Craig departed the franchise with No Time To Die in 2021.

Aaron has consistently remained tight-lipped about the speculation he’s in line to play the iconic MI5 agent, and has repeatedly side-stepped questions about the matter in interviews.

However, when he made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Gianni Amelio’s new movie Battlefield, there was no denying that the Kick-Ass star was looking Bond-ready.

Aaron backstage at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend via Associated Press

On Saturday evening, he was pictured making his way into the event in a slick black tuxedo, striking suave-looking poses for photographers on the red carpet.

Having already appeared as a fictional Hollywood star in The Fall Guy, 2024 is going to continue to be a big year for Aaron as he prepares for the releases of the horror remake Nosferatu and the Marvel offering Kraven The Hunter.

Aaron pictured in Venice on Sunday via Associated Press

Back in March, The Sun reported that Aaron had been made a “formal” offer to play James Bond, although an undisclosed “insider” later claimed this was not exactly the case.

He has also received the support of two former 007s in Pierce Brosnan and George Lazenby.