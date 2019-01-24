Kate Hudson Embracing 'Genderless' Parenting With 3-Month-Old Daughter Rani

“Having a daughter doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she told AOL . “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

The 39-year-old, who is also mum to Bingham, seven, and Ryder, 15, from previous relationships, says she’s taking a “genderless” approach to parenting.

Hudson continued: “I will say that, right now, [Rani] is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes.”

The approach is one other parents have spoke out about using. Mum Kyl Myers, from the US, and her husband Brent told HuffPost UK in 2018 that they believe gender identity and gender expression are up to each individual to decide, not their parents – so they’re raising their child gender neutral.

The couple currently use gender-neutral pronouns, such as they, them and their, when referring to their child Zoomer. “I chose not to assign a gender to Zoomer,” the mum told HuffPost UK. “Instead, I’ll wait for them to self-identify, which will likely happen when they are three of four years old, just like when most children begin to identify themselves with a gender and pronouns.