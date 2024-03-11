Kate McKinnon Jokes About Accidentally Sending 'Tasteful Nudes' To This A-List Director

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate McKinnon wasn’t shy about sending her “tasteful nudes” to Steven Spielberg as she joked with the iconic filmmaker at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

McKinnon, who presented alongside her Barbie co-star America Ferrera at the ceremony, introduced the Best Documentary Short category before quipping that Jurassic Park, Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion were among the nominees.

Ferrara stepped in to correct the former Saturday Night Live, cast member, reminding her that the “dinosaurs weren’t real” in the films — a fact that McKinnon seemed to struggle to believe.

McKinnon went on to consult with Spielberg, who nodded his head in confirmation.

“But Jeff Goldblum is real, right?” McKinnon said, of one of Jurassic Park’s human stars.

“No,” replied Ferrara, as McKinnon looked at the camera, horrified.

“Then to whom have I been sending my tasteful nudes?” McKinnon asked.

The camera cut to Spielberg, who revealed that he was the recipient.