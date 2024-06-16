Kate Middleton, Prince William Celebrate Father's Day With Sweet New Photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday by releasing a new photo of the Prince of Wales with their three children.

The picture showed William and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis standing with their backs turned to the camera, looking out at the beach.

Advertisement

“We love you, Papa,” the caption read. “Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L.”

The photo was taken by the Princess of Wales earlier this year.

In addition to the photo of William and his children, the future king also shared a photo for his dad, King Charles.

“Happy Father’s Day, Pa” the caption said, which William signed “W.”

The Father’s Day photos come just one day after Kate made her first public appearance in six months.

The royal, who revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, attended the ceremonial event known as Trooping the Colour on Saturday, along with other members of the royal family.

Advertisement

Kate revealed on Friday that she was attending the celebrations this weekend in a deeply personal message about her chemotherapy treatments.

The Wales family, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour on June 15 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said in her message. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”