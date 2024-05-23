Kensington Palace Clarifies Kate Middleton's Return To Work Timeline

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Middleton continues to focus on her health.

Kensington Palace clarified that the royal is not going back to public engagements just yet, amid a new report from one of the Princess of Wales’ closest causes, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, that was released this week.

“The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team,” a spokesperson told BBC on Tuesday, adding that “Early childhood will continue to be central to her public work.”

The Princess of Wales revealed in March via video that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified kind of cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the princess said at the time.

While the surgery was “successful,” Kate said that “tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

The royal began chemotherapy in February.

The palace has yet to issue any updates about Kate’s condition since her announcement, when a palace spokesperson said that “The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”

Prince William gave an update on his wife’s health in April, during a walkabout after an engagement.

“Do you mind if I ask how you and the children are?” a woman asked the prince.

“All doing well ― thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” the Prince of Wales said.