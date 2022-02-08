Kate Middleton is set to appear on the small screen later this week for a very special occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story, according to a BBC release shared with HuffPost, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, which takes place February 7 to February 13.

The royal helped launch Children’s Mental Health Week in 2015 with the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, of which she is a patron.

The duchess will read the book The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson for CBBC.

Kensington Palace A photo of the duchess ahead of her CBeebies Bedtime Story reading, provided by Kensington Palace.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said Tomlinson’s story is “a special and relevant tale” that encapsulates the theme of this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week: “growing together.”

“I can’t wait to see [Kate] deliver her own take on such a classic story, and I’m sure our audience can’t either,” Hidalgo said.

Kate’s segment will air Sunday, February 13, at 6:50 p.m GMT.

Over the last couple of years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also read or introduced children’s stories for noteworthy events.

In April 2020, Prince Harry recorded a sweet introduction for Netflix to mark the 75th anniversary of “Thomas & Friends.” He appeared in an episode fittingly titled “The Royal Engine.”

Just one month later, Harry and the Duchess of Sussex released a video of Meghan reading the children’s book “Duck! Rabbit” for their son Archie’s first birthday.

The reading ― which the birthday boy himself joined ― appeared on the Save the Children UK’s Instagram page.

The Duchess of Sussex also released her own children’s book, “The Bench,” last June. The book originally started as a Father’s Day poem for Prince Harry, and then morphed into a story about the “special bond between father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes.”