Meghan Markle Just Got Real About The Challenges Of Two Kids



Meghan Markle has spoken about the joys and challenges of parenting two children, telling Ellen DeGeneres that Archie “loves being a big brother” to his baby sister Lili.

In her televised interview with the chat show host, the duchess said: “Someone told H [Harry] and I that when you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.

“Suddenly we realised, ‘oh right’, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along.

“I think they have that moment of, ‘oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now’.”

The former actress’ high-profile appearance comes eight months after the Sussexes’ controversial sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry have until now remained private about Lili, who was born in June and was named Lilibet after the royal family’s nickname for the Queen. They are yet to share a photo publicly of their daughter.

She shared details of their family life with Ellen, revealing that Archie dressed as a dinosaur for Halloween, while Lili was a “little skunk like Flower from Bambi”. However, the kids were not enamoured with their Halloween party.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all,” she said. “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes. Not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on.”

She also talked about how Lili was teething, saying “Anything to relieve that?”, before the host jokingly suggested tequila. Meghan replied: “That’s Auntie Ellen for you.”.

The duchess also spoke out about paid parental leave, saying the US “is the only country in the world that does not have a paid federal family leave programme”.

