Kate Middleton Pulls Off An Impossibly Graceful Slide Dismount In Heels

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge goes down a slide during a visit to the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Feb. 22 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kate Middleton knows how to make an entrance!

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal watchers on Tuesday when she pulled off a graceful slide dismount ― in heels, no less ― during a stop on her solo royal visit to Denmark. The visit is on behalf of Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she launched in June.

Roya Nikkah, royal editor for the Sunday Times, captured video of the duchess nailing the feat ― and landing on her feet ― with a ride down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen.

Kate shoots out of the slide and sticks the landing with lots of laughs:

WATCH The Duchess of Cambridge whizz down a slide in the Play Lab at the Playful Learning Project, a university collaboration with @LEGOfoundation training students in early years. Kate: “You stood far enough away! In the spirit of where I am, I had to do it.” #RoyalVisitDenmark pic.twitter.com/jJBm2D8Hlu — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) February 22, 2022

Nick Dixon, correspondent for Good Morning Britain, got another angle of the dismount.

“In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that,” Kate said of the silly moment.

#DuchessofCambridge arriving in style at the Lego foundation playlab in #Copenhagen 😀🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/mUa3RcgVs4 — Nick Dixon (@NickDixonITV) February 22, 2022

The slide moment led to a lot of great photos as well:

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

While the duchess was attending various engagements in Denmark, Prince William hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who was scheduled to attend virtual engagements Tuesday, canceled them in light of her Covid-19 diagnosis, which was revealed on Sunday.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.