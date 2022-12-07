Kate Winslet Has Bad News About That Supposed Sequel To The Holiday

Kate Winslet and Jack Black Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans of the festive film The Holiday were left beside themselves this week when it was reported that a sequel was in the works.

Well, Kate Winslet has some bad news – it looks like it’s not happening after all.

The Titanic star, who appeared as Iris alongside Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in the 2006 rom-com, has spoken out about The Sun’s report, which claimed that the plan was to shoot next year and that “the main talent are all signed up”.

Speaking to People, Kate insisted she’d not been approached about a follow-up film.

“I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it,” she said. “I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that.

“Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

The film’s director Nancy Meyers also shot down the reports, posting on Instagram: “So many DMs about this - sorry but it’s not true.”

The Holiday may have received mixed reviews upon its release in 2006, but over the subsequent years it has firmly cemented itself as a modern Christmas classic, being a mainstay on ITV2 and a big hitter on streaming platforms each year.

