Kathy Bates' Reaction To Losing Out At The Golden Globes Was Just Brilliant

Kathy Bates may not have walked away with an award at this year’s Golden Globes, but she still gave us plenty of brilliant moments all the same.
After making a big impression on the red carpet, presenting during the show with Grammy winner Anthony Ramos and giving Baby Reindeer actor Jessica Gunning a full-circle moment by presenting her with her first Golden Globe, the Misery star was also nominated for an award for her performance in the reboot of the crime drama Matlock.
In the end, it was Anna Sawai who came away with the Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series (Drama) prize on Sunday night, but Kathy still raised a big smile with her reaction to the news.
In a clip that’s already been viewed upwards of two million times on X, the Oscar winner was seen applauding the Shōgun performer, before turning to the camera and ripping up her own acceptance speech.
But Kathy wasn’t the only one whose response to losing out at the Golden Globes wound up going viral.
Later in the ceremony, Jodie Foster picked up her fifth Golden Globe for her performance in the latest season of True Detective, subtitled Night Country.
Jodie beat stiff competition from Kate Winslet, Naomi Watts, Cristin Milioti, Cate Blanchett and Sofía Vergara – with the Modern Family star heckling the winner and jokingly claiming the award should have gone to her instead.
Shōgun was the big winner at the 2025 Golden Globes, matching the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez in picking up a total of four awards.
There were a few surprises on the night, too, namely Demi Moore beating favourites Cynthia Erivo and Mikey Maddison to pick up her first ever Golden Globe for her leading performance in The Substance.
