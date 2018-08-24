Katie Piper has said that her involvement in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has provided a welcome distraction from the news that the attacker who threw acid in her face is to be released from prison.

In 2008, Katie was the victim of an acid attack at the hands of Stefan Sylvestre, who was given a life sentence following the incident, and was told he would serve a minimum of 12 years.

On Friday, The Mirror reported that Sylvestre will be “out of jail soon”, which Katie commented on in a statement on her Twitter account.