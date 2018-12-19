Katie Price Condemns 'Disgusting' Christmas Jumpers Mocking Son Harvey

After a video appeared online showing a man wearing one of the jumpers and showing it off to his horrified girlfriend, the mum-of-five tweeted: “Why do people continue to mock my son, if these people met Harvey they would feel disgusted!”

The jumpers, sold on sites such as eBay and Etsy, feature an illustration of 15-year-old Harvey with the phrase “Ho Ho Hello You C***”.

Katie Price has hit out at Christmas jumpers which mock her disabled son Harvey, calling them “absolutely disgusting”.

Harvey, 16, lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes a wide range of physical symptoms, learning difficulties and behavioural problems, and often becomes apparent shortly after birth. He is also partially blind and has autism.

The teenager received media attention last year after an appearance on ‘Loose Women’ in which he was asked how he would respond to online abuse from trolls and responded: “Hello you c***.”

The jumpers appear to be sold out on both eBay and Etsy, with one item listed on the latter favourited by 90 people. There are no items currently on sale on either site.

Katie, 40, told The Sun: “We think it’s absolutely disgusting.”

A spokesperson for eBay told HuffPost UK: “These listings have been removed from site and the seller suspended. These items have no place on our marketplace.”

Etsy’s policy says it does not allow items or listings that “promote, support or glorify hatred towards people or otherwise demean people based upon ... disability”.

A spokesperson said: “We take this very seriously and have removed these items. There is enough hate in the world, and we’d like to keep that out of the Etsy marketplace.”

It’s not the first time Harvey has been subjected to abuse. In 2017, Katie launched an anti-bullying petition asking for online abuse to become a specific criminal offence, saying her son had faced years of horrible treatment from online trolls.

She told MPs earlier this year: “He is mocked for his colour, his size, I just think they think he is an easy target to pick on. But I’m his voice. I’m here and I’m going to protect him.”