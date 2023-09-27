Peppa Pig Hasbro

When Peppa Pig teased on Tuesday that she had a big announcement coming, people’s imaginations quickly started running wild.

The reality, it turned out, was something truly no one saw coming – the porcine TV icon is joining forces with pop princess Katy Perry to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that a special three-part episode of Peppa Pig, to air in spring 2024, will feature the show’s first ever wedding, between Mr Bull and Mrs Cow.

As part of the fun, Katy will lend her voice to a new character, Ms Leopard, a dress-maker helping put the festivities together.

Olivier Dumont, the president of Hasbro Entertainment, the production company behind Peppa Pig, enthused: “As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard.”

He added: “This is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline for fans and families to commemorate Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary in 2024, such as live events and attractions, products, and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more.

“Everyone’s invited to our year-long celebration!”

Best known for her decade-spanning pop career, Katy is also known as a judge on American Idol and the face of takeaway delivery company Just Eat’s current advertising campaign.