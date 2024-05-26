Katy Perry Praises The 'Best Singer Of Our Generation' — And It Should Come As No Surprise

Katy Perry has nothing but compliments for one of her pop star contemporaries.

The American Idol judge heaped praise on the recent winner of the singing show, Abi Carter, and compared her to none other than Ariana Grande in an interview with Extra! on Monday.

“I think she was authentic, I think she was humble, I think she was singing with an angelic frequency,” Perry said of Carter, calling her a “whole ’nother voice.”

“The voice is unlike anything I’ve heard in pop music,” the Dark Horse singer continued. “I mean, the last time I said that, I said that about Ariana Grande when she went on ‘The Ellen [DeGeneres] Show.’”

“It was like, ‘Oh, this girl is the best singer of our generation.’ I don’t say that lightly,” Perry said of Grande.

Perry has made similar comments before about Grande, calling her the “best living vocalist on Earth” while wishing her a happy birthday back in 2021.

“Fight me if you think different,” she wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, at the time.

The Firework singer has also shouted out Grande for pulling a “boss move” when the two dined at the same restaurant together.

Perry and Grande backstage at the MTV EMA's 2013 on Nov. 10, 2013, in Amsterdam. Perry said that she considers Grande "the best singer of our generation." Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“At the end of my long meal with Orlando [Bloom] and his son, we finished after an hour and a half, and we asked for the check,” Perry said during an appearance on the Ellen K Morning Show in 2019. “And they’re like, ‘Ariana Grande has taken care of it.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh my god! That’s so cool!’”

“Orlando was like, ‘Man, I have such mad respect for her,’” the singer said of her fiancé, adding that Grande “was so kind. I love little things like that.”