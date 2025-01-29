Strictly Pro Katya Jones Voices Support For Wynne Evans Amid Backlash Over Sexual Joke

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones in Blackpool last year BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones is calling for “humanity and consideration” in relation to her dance partner Wynne Evans.

Katya and Wynne were paired up on the most recent season of Strictly, and recently embarked on the show’s annual tour together.

Advertisement

However, on Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that the Welsh opera singer would be taking time out from the tour and his other work commitments “to prioritise my wellbeing”.

This followed a controversy which arose when he was caught on camera making a sexual joke about Janette Manrara during a promotional photo-shoot for the tour, for which he later apologised.

Before Tuesday’s live performance, Katya reposted Wynne’s message announcing his break from the tour, encouraging her followers to “show humanity and consideration”.

Advertisement

“I will miss you my darling boy,” she said, in a public message to the star of Go Compare’s long-running ad campaigns.

After the show, Katya also posted a clip of Wynne speaking to the crowd earlier in the run, adding: “Really missed this tonight.”

Katya Jones posted two messages of support for Wynne Evans on her Instagram story Instagram

Advertisement

Wynne shared on Tuesday: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that l’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Advertisement

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans in their official Strictly publicity photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

Wynne previously raised eyebrows on the most recent series of Strictly, when he was spotted moving his hand across Katya’s middle, prompting her to move it away, while another celebrity was being interviewed during a live show.

Katya repeatedly defended Wynne, insisting the incident was the result of an “inside joke” between them.

Advertisement