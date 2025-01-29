Wynne Evans Takes 'Time Out' From Strictly Come Dancing Tour After Backlash Over Sexual Joke

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Wynne Evans BBC/Ray Burmiston

Wynne Evans has confirmed he will be taking a break from the current Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

As seen in the Mail’s footage, when Janette positioned herself between Wynne and fellow Strictly contestant Jamie Borthwick, he remarked: “Not too close to Jamie.”

Wynne then appeared to use the term “spit roast”, referring to a threesome, for which he later issued an apology.

“My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise,” he said at the time.

Wynne Evans pictured with the cast of this year's Strictly tour Anthony Devlin/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

On Saturday night, Wynne was unable to dance on the Strictly tour due to an injury, but did make an appearance at the arena to perform a song.

Since then, The Sun reported that Wynne would be removed from the tour by BBC Studios due to the controversy.

Wynne subsequently issued a statement on Tuesday night, announcing that he had “agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing”.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he said.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

BBC Studios declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

During last year’s series of Strictly, Wynne raised eyebrows when he was spotted moving his hand across his professional dance partner Katya Jones’ middle, prompting her to move it away, while another celebrity was being interviewed during a live show.

Katya repeatedly defended Wynne, insisting the incident was the result of an “inside joke” between them.

“I quite frankly can’t bear sitting here watching this man being portrayed as someone he’s not,” she insisted during a follow-up interview on It Takes Two. “In fact, it couldn’t be further away from the truth.”