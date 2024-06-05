Keir Starmer Accuses Rishi Sunak Of Repeatedly 'Lying' During Last Night's TV Debate

Keir Starmer during a UK national commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day. ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of repeatedly “lying” during last night’s TV debate between the pair.

The Labour leader went on the attack as the fallout continued from the angry clash.

Sunak claimed “independent” Treasury analysis showed Labour would hike taxes by £2,000 per household if the party wins the election.

However, that was disputed by the Treasury’s top civil servant, while a senior trade union boss also condemned the PM.

Sunak also wrongly said that small boat crossings across the Channel were down despite a surge in the number of migrants making the dangerous journey this year.

Starmer was criticised for failing to call out the prime minister during the debate, although he did eventually dismiss his tax claims as “absolute garbage”.

But he did not hold back when asked about the PM’s tactics today.

He said: “What matters is the facts. All of our plans are fully costed, fully funded, don’t involve tax rises for working people. I’ll spell that out - no income tax, no national insurance, no VAT.

“What you saw is the prime minister with his back against the wall desperately lashing out and resorting to lies. And he knew he was lying. I don’t say that lightly, it’s not the sort of thing that I say. He was lying, he was lying about our plans, he was lying about the boats, he was lying about waiting lists.

“That’s why the choice at the next election is starker now than it was yesterday. It’s a choice between chaos and confusion, the sort of thing we’ve seen now for 14 years, and now lies on top of it. Or turn the page and rebuilding with Labour.”