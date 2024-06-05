Rishi Sunak Accused Of 'Bare-Faced Lie' For Wrongly Claiming Small Boat Crossings Are Falling

Sunak claimed the numbers crossing the Channel were coming down on last night's leaders' debate. Handout via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “bare-faced lie” for wrongly claiming the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats is coming down.

The prime minister made the comment in last night’s leaders’ debate with Keir Starmer on ITV.

Sunak said: “Over the last twelve months, the number of crossings [are] down a third because the plans we’ve put in place are starting to make a difference.”

But figures released by the Home Office today show that 10,745 have made the perilous journey so far this year - up 41% on the same point last year.

It is understood the PM - who promised to “stop the boats” after entering No.10 - was referring to the fall in crossings in 2023.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said: “Another bare-faced lie from Rishi Sunak has been exposed.

“Last night, he told the British people that the number of small boat arrivals were coming down. But today, we have confirmation from the Home Office itself that small boat arrivals so far in 2024 are at a record high, running more than 40% higher than last year.

“Even worse, we now know that – when Rishi Sunak promised the British people that he would stop the boats – he was telling another lie.

“Exactly 18 months on from that day, 40,000 people have now made the crossing, while he has sat on his hands doing nothing to take on the smuggling gangs. Rishi Sunak has become a desperate liar.”