Keir Starmer And Angela Rayner Receive Police Questionnaires Over Lockdown Rule-Breaking

The Labour leader has pledged to resign if issued a fixed penalty notice over the so-called beergate row.

Police are investigating whether the party leader and his deputy broke the law by eating curry in an MP’s office with staff after a day of campaigning for the local elections in April 2021.

Starmer has said the accusation made against him was entirely different from the “industrial rule breaking” taking place in Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has been issued one fine for breaking his own Covid rules, and has rebuffed demands that he step down as prime minister despite pressure following the publication of the Sue Gray report last week.