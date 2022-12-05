Starmer's Latest Interpretation Of Brexit Fails To Read The Room, Again

Keir Starmer told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that there is "no case" for rejoining the single market right now BBC Radio 4 Today programme

Keir Starmer has dismissed suggestions that rejoining the EU’s single market would boost the British economy right now – but it seems few people agree.

The Labour leader was unveiling his party’s proposals to reset the UK in a bid for economic growth on Monday when he touched on the controversial topic.

Host of BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Mishal Husain, asked Starmer: “Would membership of the single market boost economic growth?”

“No at this stage I don’t think it would, and there’s no case for going back into the EU or going back into the single market,” Starmer replied.

“I do think there’s a case for a better Brexit, I do think there’s a very strong case for making Brexit work.”

Starmer, who campaigned as a Remainer before the EU referendum in 2016, now claims that the UK’s decline in trade comes down to the actual Brexit deal currently in place – which he described as “not very good”.

He said: “I think we can move from getting Brexit done, to making Brexit work, and I do think there’s a better deal.

“Do I think that going back into years of wrangling, years of uncertainty, is going to help our economy? No, I don’t.”

Brexit did dominate headlines for years as the country was divided over what kind of exit would be best, meaning the UK did not officially leave the bloc until 2020.

But, since taking over as Labour leader (having been the shadow Brexit secretary under Jeremy Corbyn), Starmer has tried to shut down any suggestions of going back into the EU.

On Monday, Husain also asked if Starmer would be “bold enough” to revisit these claims about joining the single market if stagflation – a contradictory stance of high inflation combined with economic stagnation – were to kick in in the future.

Starmer just replied: “I understand, and will absolutely improve on the deal that we’ve got. But let’s just recognise that the low growth in our economy has been going on for 12 years.

“It preceded Brexit, it preceded Covid and it preceded Ukraine.

“There is something fundamental about the way our economy works,” he claimed. “We have to answer the question why does our economy not work for all places across the whole of the UK?”

But the UK is currently in recession and leading economists believe leaving the EU has added £210 to the average household bill.

Last month, the Bank of England’s Swati Dhingra told MPs that real wages in the UK are lower in the UK because of the EU referendum six years ago.

She added that Brexit has contributed to a 6% rise in UK food prices too, with inflation reaching a 41-year-high.

In fact, a November poll from YouGov found 56% of the British public, including both Remainers and Leavers, thought it was wrong for the UK to leave the EU – the highest proportion of voters yet who believe Brexit was the wrong move.

So it’s not surprising that people did not exactly agree with Starmer on Monday...

Painful to witness Starmer in tortuous arguments about “making Brexit work” when it clearly can’t and won’t. Pretending we can prosper just as well outside the EU as inside is intellectually dishonest, as mounting evidence shows #r4today — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 5, 2022

Rejoining the Single Market wouldn't boost economic growth, says Keir Starmer.



No serious economist agrees with this. #r4today — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 5, 2022

Britain - where you have to say stuff that is flatly untrue in order to be taken seriously. https://t.co/5VUjSzX1sh — Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) December 5, 2022

Others pointed out that the Labour leader even claimed that “the benefits of the single market and customs union are crucial” back in 2018.

Keir Starmer in 2018:



"the benefits of the single market and customs union are crucial.....we must have something that retains the benefits of the single market and customs union..."https://t.co/O9CBxkNTM4 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 5, 2022

Some were more optimistic, and speculated Starmer might have left the door open to rejoining the single market.

"At this stage" - Starmer leaves the door to rejoining the single market ever-so-slightly ajar. https://t.co/kZE0wrJiWM — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) December 5, 2022

Others just reacted in pure disbelief.

Bad enough to still argue that Brexit can be made to work, but to claim—against every single piece of evidence—that rejoining the Single Market would not boost economic growth in the UK … what on earth are you hoping to achieve by spinning lines like this @Keir_Starmer? — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) December 5, 2022

Keir Starmer tells #r4today he doesn't think rejoining the Singie Market would boost our economy. Extraordinary. Worse he says "there's no case for it." And that's just nonsense. — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 5, 2022

Keir Starmer is out of step with public opinion on rejoining the single market. https://t.co/lvQYyD2yj4 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 5, 2022

Starmer’s denial the UK rejoining the EU Single Market wouldn’t boost economic growth isn’t credible.



Understand why he’s fearful that revising, never mind reversing, Brexit would trigger excitable Brextremists but barriers with our neighbours are choking the British economy. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 5, 2022