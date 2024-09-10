Keir Starmer Hit By Labour Commons Rebellion Over Plan To Axe Winter Fuel Payments

Keir Starmer has suffered his biggest rebellion since becoming PM. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has suffered his biggest Commons rebellion since becoming prime minister as Labour MPs made clear their anger at the decision to means test winter fuel payments to pensioners.

A total of 56 Labour backbenchers either voted against or failed to vote in favour of the controversial policy.

Advertisement

However, a Tory attempt to cancel the policy was still comfortably defeated by 348 votes to 228, even though Labour’s 167-seat majority was slashed.

Rachel Reeves announced shortly after becoming chancellor that the winter fuel payment - which is worth up to £300 - would only be paid to those receiving pension credit.

That means that around 10 million old people who used to receive it will no longer do so.

Labour has said the move is necessary to help fill the £22 billion “black hole” in the government’s finances it says the Tories left behind.

But critics have said the move will plunge many old people into poverty and could even lead to some of them dying from the cold.

Advertisement

Speaking after the vote, Lib Dem work and pensions spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said: “Millions of pensioners will be left deeply worried about how they will get by this winter with this cut to the winter fuel payment.

“So many pensioners are already facing another winter of a cost of living crisis and this will make things worse.

“The damage left by the Conservatives to our economy is unforgivable but cutting payments to vulnerable pensioners is no way to bring about the change the country deserves.