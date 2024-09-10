'Pensioners Will Die': Rebel MP's Warning As Keir Starmer Braces For Crunch Winter Fuel Vote

Richard Burgon on LBC last night. LBC

A rebel Labour MP has warned that pensioners will die if the government goes ahead with its plan to means test the winter fuel payment.

Richard Burgon spoke out as Rachel Reeves warned that “there are more difficult decisions to come” as Labour tries to plug the £22 billion “black hole” it says the last Tory government left behind.

MPs will vote this afternoon on the chancellor’s decision to remove the winter fuel payment - which is worth up to £300 - from all but the poorest pensioners.

Dozens of Labour MPs are expected to rebel, either by voting against the government or abstaining.

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, who was one of seven Labour MPs who had the whip suspended in July after voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap, appeared on LBC on Monday night.

He told presenter Andrew Marr: “Energy bills are going to be going up. I think this is the wrong choice. I’m afraid, and I’ll be clear about this.

“I’m afraid that if this goes through without some real action to safeguard the poor, 1.6 million pensioners, I’m talking about. If this goes through without movement from the government, I’m afraid that constituents in my constituency, and others will die as a result.”

He added: “I think these cuts will result in the deaths of pensioners who won’t be able to turn the heating on. These are examples from my constituency. Other colleagues have them the same.

“So, we really hope that the government listens to colleagues, listens to the public, and thinks again before tomorrow.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News this morning that the government had “no choice” but to means test the winter fuel payment because of the state of the public finances.

But he said: “No pensioners should have to die of cold at any stage.”

In a meeting of Labour MPs on Monday night, Rachel Reeves defended the government’s decision and warned that more tough choices are on the way.

She said: “The first step of our manifesto was delivering economic stability. This £22 billion black hole would pose a risk to our financial stability and would mean that we would break our fiscal rules.

“There are more difficult decisions to come. I don’t say that because I relish it. I don’t, but it is a reflection of the inheritance that we face.