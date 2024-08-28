Keir Starmer Says He Has 'No Plans' To Bring Back Free Movement For Under-30s

Keir Starmer gets out of his car before being greeted by the German Chancellor with an official welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has said he has “no plans” to bring back freedom of movement between the UK and European Union for those aged under 30.

The prime minister made the comments in Berlin as he called for a “reset” of the relationship between Britain and the EU following Brexit.

The last Tory government ended freedom of movement between the UK and the EU in the wake of the 2016 vote to leave the bloc.

Germany is understood to be one of the EU member states pushing for it to be made easier for young people aged between 18 and 30 from around Europe to be able to live and work in the UK.

Such an arrangement would also restore freedom of movement across the EU for British under-30s.

However, at a press conference alongside German chancellor Olaf Scholz today, Starmer said: “I’m absolutely clear that we do want a reset, I’ve been able to repeat that here today - a reset with Europe, a reset with the EU.

“That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union. But it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges.

“But we do not have plans for the youth mobility scheme, but we do have plans for a closer relationship between us and the EU.”

Tory peer Lord Frost, who negotiated Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, said the PM had left the door open to bringing back free movement.

He said: “If you are not going to do something, you say ‘We are not going to do it’. If you think you might yet do it, you say ‘We have no plans’.”

Starmer also said he wants to “turn a corner on Brexit” as he seeks a new bilateral treaty with Germany to improve economic, defence and security links between the two countries.