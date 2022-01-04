Keir Starmer Snubs Jeremy Corbyn In List Of Inspirational Labour Leaders

Asked if the knighthood was a thorny issue for him, Starmer told Good Morning Britain: “Well, I don’t think it’s a thorny issue for me at all.

“I think Tony Blair deserves the honour. He won three elections, he was a very successful prime minister.”

During his speech Starmer was also asked whether Boris Johnson would be worthy of a knighthood once he left office, to which he replied: “No, I am sorry, I don’t think that this prime minister has earned the right to have an honour.

“I do think Tony Blair has.”

Starmer’s keynote speech in Birmingham saw him offer a new “contract with the British people” as well as “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect”.

Addressing the audience in front of a British flag, he stressed that Labour was a “patriotic party” and that his contract would be a “solemn agreement” setting out how a good government should conduct itself.

“I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it,” he said.

“Trust has to be earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead.”

While the UK remains a “great place to live”, he said it was not unpatriotic to point out that the country has flaws.

“On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic.

“I came into politics to make things happen, not just to talk about them. I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done.

“But I’m afraid at the moment we are going backwards. We have a prime minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him.

“Just when trust in government has become a matter of life and death, for the prime minister it has become a matter of what he can get away with.