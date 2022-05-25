Starmer Accuses Johnson Of Planning Windfall Tax 'U-Turn' To Deflect From Partygate Scandal

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Starmer said: “It’s been four and a half months since Labour first called for a windfall tax on oil and gas profits…every week he has a new reason for not doing it.

“He ordered all his MPs to vote against it last week, and now, surprise surprise, he’s backing it.

“Prime minister, I’m told that hindsight is a wonderful thing…whilst he dithered and delayed households across the country suffered when they didn’t need to.

“What is it about the Sue Gray report that first attracted him to a U-turn this week?”

The PM hit back: “There is no surprise about Labour’s lust to put up taxes. There is nothing original about… they get on it. They absolutely love to confiscate other people’s assets. What we prefer to do is make sure that we have the measures that are in place to drive investment in our country and drive jobs.

“And it’s thanks to the steps that we took, thanks to the fact that we came out of Covid faster than any other European country which would not have been possible if we had listened to him, that we now have… unemployment at the lowest level since 1974. Put that in your pipe.”

The clashes came after Gray’s report blamed “senior leadership” at the top of government for allowing lockdown-busting parties to take place in Downing Street and Whitehall.