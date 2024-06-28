Keir Starmer Vows To Quit As Labour Leader If He Loses The Election

Keir Starmer has said he will quit as Labour leader if the party loses the election.
He made the unusual announcement during a Radio 5Live phone-in this morning.
Asked by presenter Nicky Campbell is he will stand down should the Tories secure a fifth term in office, Starmer replied: “Yes.”
Usually, leaders dodge that question during election campaigns as it effectively puts their own personal future on the ballot paper.
However, the fact that Starmer was willing to say he will resign demonstrates that he is confident of victory.
Despite expectations that Labour’s commanding lead in the opinion polls would narrow during the campaign, the party remains around 20 points ahead with less than a week to go until election day.