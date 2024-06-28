Keir Starmer Vows To Quit As Labour Leader If He Loses The Election

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to party supporters in Bollington, Cheshire. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has said he will quit as Labour leader if the party loses the election.

He made the unusual announcement during a Radio 5Live phone-in this morning.

Asked by presenter Nicky Campbell is he will stand down should the Tories secure a fifth term in office, Starmer replied: “Yes.”

Usually, leaders dodge that question during election campaigns as it effectively puts their own personal future on the ballot paper.

Advertisement

However, the fact that Starmer was willing to say he will resign demonstrates that he is confident of victory.