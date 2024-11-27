Keira Knightley Gets Candid About Why She's Done With Franchises After Pirates Of The Caribbean

Keira Knightley via Associated Press

Don’t expect to see Keira Knightley joining the MCU any time soon.

In a recent interview with The Times, the former Pirates Of The Caribbean star said she was done with movie franchises for good.

“The hours are insane,” she explained. “It’s years of your life, you have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming.”

Reflecting on her time as part of Disney’s Pirates series, Keira said: “It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time.

“I was seen as shit because of them, and yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for.

“They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head.

Keira played Elizabeth Swann in the first three Pirates Of The Caribbean movies, and made a brief cameo in the fifth, released in 2017.

This marked the final outing for the big-budget swashbuckling series, although there has been plenty of speculation about a reboot or revival.

In 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that two separate projects based on the Pirates films were in the works, the first of which he has now said will be a reboot, reportedly with Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri in the lead role.