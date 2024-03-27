Here's Where Things Stand For The Future Of The Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Moviestore/Shutterstock

Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shone a light on what fans should expect for the future of the series.

The first five Pirates Of The Caribbean films – based on the Disneyland ride of the same name – helped the franchise become one of the highest-grossing in movie history, with the most recent hitting cinemas in 2017.

In the years since, there’s been a lot of conversation about whether a follow-up could be on the cards, particularly in light of various controversies surrounding its lead actor Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow.

Back in 2022, Jerry confirmed that two separate projects based on the Pirates films were in the works, the first of which he has now said will be a reboot.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Jerry was asked whether a follow-up to Pirates or Top Gun, another film series he has worked on, should be expected first.

“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know, you really don’t know,” he told the online outlet.

“You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know.”

He added: “We’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer Dave Benett via Getty Images

The other reboot was thought to have been helmed by Barbie star Margot Robbie, though she claimed last year that Disney had decided not to go ahead with her idea.

Last month, it was widely reported that Ayo Edebiri, the Emmy-winning star of The Bear, could potentially take the lead in Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean reboot.