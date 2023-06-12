It Looks Like Kelis Does Not Want To Talk About Those Bill Murray Dating Rumours

Kelis Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Kelis has spoken out for the first time since reports emerged suggesting she and Bill Murray were dating and… well… she’s not exactly denying them.

Last week, the Milkshake singer was one of the top performers at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London, where the Oscar nominee was spotted by some music fans watching her set.

Shortly after this, The Sun reported that the two had “struck up an unlikely romance” after “getting close for a while”.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated musician posted a photo of herself in a bikini on Instagram, writing: “I’m a beach bum.”

It seemed fans really wanted to talk about the romance rumours Kelis had found herself at the centre of, though, with one commenting: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

Kelis then wrote back simply: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

HuffPost UK contacted Kelis’ representatives for comment on Friday.

Kelis’ biggest hits include Milkshake, Trick Me, Acapella, the Calvin Harris collaboration Bounce and her breakthrough track Caught Out There.

Meanwhile, Bill is best known for his appearances in films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost In Translation, the latter of which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.

Bill Murray Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Production on his upcoming film Being Mortal was suspended last year, due to his alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on set towards a female crew member.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” he said at the time. “The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Bill added that he and the woman in question were “trying to make peace with each other”.

Kelis was previously married to fellow musician Nas, who she divorced in 2010. The two share a 13-year-old son Knight.

She then went on to marry photographer Mike Mora in 2014, with whom she has an additional two children, a seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Mike died in March 2022, at the age of 37.