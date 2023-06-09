Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray... And People Are Not Sure Quite What To Make Of It

Bill Murray and Kelis Leon/Bennett/WWD/Getty

Over the weekend, we were left with one massive question – what exactly was Bill Murray doing watching Kelis at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London?

Well, it turns out we might have an answer.

On Thursday night, The Sun reported that the Milkshake singer and Lost In Translation actor have “struck up an unlikely romance”.

Advertisement

The tabloid quoted sources who claimed that the pair have been “getting close for a while”, after apparently meeting in the States, and have since met up on a number of occasions while they’ve both been in the UK.

And, much like us, clearly no one on Twitter knows quite how to react to this surprising rumoured romance…

her milkshake brought BILL MURRAY to the yard?!?!?!? https://t.co/M4lXGF8pCm — ً (@benantisnooks) June 8, 2023

my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

and they're like

is that bill murray?

no really

i think that's bill murray https://t.co/jrT1XKS3d7 — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) June 8, 2023

Advertisement

It would take a headline generator a million years to put this one together pic.twitter.com/Dr66m4kBsv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2023

This has to win most random celebrity couple of all time lol — toronodon (@toronodon) June 8, 2023

Bill Murray might consider himself a joker, but he should think carefully about when he's going to trick Kelis as he'll only get one opportunity https://t.co/bL9z87rh3n — Sam Wolfson (@samwolfson) June 9, 2023

Advertisement

Me: "I don't care about celebrity relationships."



Friend: "Kelis and Bill Murray are dating."



Me: pic.twitter.com/LRWQSG4EUC — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) June 8, 2023

what am i supposed to do with this information. https://t.co/VDqeHpRS2O — Tommy (@Tommy_Byrn) June 8, 2023

this is my taylor and matty healy 😭 https://t.co/qwaz6eU47U — Josh Willacy (@joshywillacy) June 8, 2023

I think we all knew that Bill Murray and Kelis would start dating eventually. It just felt inevitable. https://t.co/GHRBVYfyVe — Tom Little, your friend and hero. (@ThisIsTomLittle) June 8, 2023

what a game of mad libs https://t.co/BtyYSfKPPB — Laura Franco (@lcf42) June 8, 2023

Advertisement

I must return to my bed. The world has become too much again. https://t.co/yOLENLBfgt — Two Time Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) June 8, 2023

This is mad but the thought of Bill Murray being backstage at Mighty Hoopla sharing the same space as Jamelia and Samantha Mumba is wrinkling my brain https://t.co/PgX1Xjt8gW — PrEP Guardiola (@christiancage_) June 9, 2023

This has changed my life https://t.co/GVGo0Nj20F — Sean (@seanbschmn) June 8, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted Kelis’ representatives for comment.

Kelis’ biggest hits include Caught Out There, Milkshake, Trick Me, Acapella and the Calvin Harris collaboration Bounce.

Meanwhile, Bill is best known for his roles in films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost In Translation, the latter of which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.

Advertisement

Last year, production on his upcoming film Being Mortal was suspended after Bill’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on set towards a female crew member.

Kelis was previously married to the rapper Nas, who she divorced in 2010. The two musicians share a 13-year-old son Knight.

The Grammy-nominated singer then went on to marry photographer Mike Mora in 2014, with whom she has an additional two children, a seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Mike died in March 2022, at the age of 37.