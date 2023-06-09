Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray... And People Are Not Sure Quite What To Make Of It

Over the weekend, we were left with one massive question – what exactly was Bill Murray doing watching Kelis at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London?
Well, it turns out we might have an answer.
On Thursday night, The Sun reported that the Milkshake singer and Lost In Translation actor have “struck up an unlikely romance”.
The tabloid quoted sources who claimed that the pair have been “getting close for a while”, after apparently meeting in the States, and have since met up on a number of occasions while they’ve both been in the UK.
And, much like us, clearly no one on Twitter knows quite how to react to this surprising rumoured romance…
HuffPost UK has contacted Kelis’ representatives for comment.
Kelis’ biggest hits include Caught Out There, Milkshake, Trick Me, Acapella and the Calvin Harris collaboration Bounce.
Meanwhile, Bill is best known for his roles in films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost In Translation, the latter of which earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars.
Last year, production on his upcoming film Being Mortal was suspended after Bill’s alleged “inappropriate behaviour” on set towards a female crew member.
Kelis was previously married to the rapper Nas, who she divorced in 2010. The two musicians share a 13-year-old son Knight.
The Grammy-nominated singer then went on to marry photographer Mike Mora in 2014, with whom she has an additional two children, a seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Mike died in March 2022, at the age of 37.
Bill Murray has been married twice before, sharing two sons with his first wife Margaret Kelly and four children with his late second wife Jennifer Butler.