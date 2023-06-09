It's Not Just Kelis And Bill Murray, 2023 Has Been A Big Year For Surprising Celeb Romances

Some of 2023's most surprising celebrity matches Lorne Thomson/Getty/Angela Weiss/Marcelo Hernandez/Kevin Mazur/Todd Williamson/NBC/Gabe Ginsberg

Many of us woke up totally surprised by reports of Kelis and Bill Murray’s unlikely romance on Friday morning.

After the Oscar-nominated actor was spotted watching the Milkshake singer at the Mighty Hoopla music festival over the weekend, The Sun reported that the pair had, in fact, been “getting close for a while”.

But the pair aren’t the only unexpected celebrity pairings that 2023 has given us.

Here is just a handful of the most unexpected famous couples from the year so far…

Bill Murray and Kelis

Bill Murray and Kelis Leon/Bennett/WWD/Getty

Hollywood actor Bill Murray and Grammy nominee Kelis sparked rumours of a relationship after being seen together several times across the UK.

The Groundhog Day star was seen watching the artist at her London shows, including at the Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend.

According to reports, the pair first met across the pond in the States, and have since met up on a number of occasions while they’ve both been in England.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Getty Images

The couple were first linked just weeks after the Anti-Hero singer broke up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, at the beginning of April.

During their brief time together, controversial 1975 frontman Matty was spotted supporting Taylor at several of her gigs along with her friends and dad.

However, it’s since been widely reported that their whirlwind rumoured relationship has come to an end.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Todd Williamson/Getty/Gabe Ginsberg

It seems their romance is still going strong, with the two being pictured together for the first time just a few weeks ago.

In grainy photos said to have been snapped at a barbeque, obtained by Page Six, Kylie and Timothée appeared to take a stroll together with coffee cups in hand.

The Kardashians star and beauty mogul ended her on-off romance with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott last year.

The exes, who first started dating in 2017, share children Stormi and Aire.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga

Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Sk8er Boi singer Avril Lavigne shocked the globe after she was seen kissing and putting on a cosy display with Tyga during Paris Fashion Week in March.

The pair walked into the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party hand-in-hand, and were later photographed whispering sweet nothings in each other’s ears.

Their romance came after Avril called off her engagement with her ex-fiancé Mod Sun in February.

Tyga has dated many high-profile celebrities in recent years, including the aforementioned Kylie Jenner and reality star Blac Chyna.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton having dinner with friends in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Xqo6kSPErS — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 5, 2023

Earlier this week Shakira and Lewis Hamilton ignited speculation they are dating, after posing for a photograph during a group dinner.

In a snap shared on social media, F1 legend Lewis wrapped an arm around the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s waist as they both smiled for the camera.

Despite sending fans into a tailspin, there has been no official word from either party confirming whether or not they are romantically involved.