Kelly Clarkson Unexpectedly Helps Marry Couple On New Year's Eve

Kelly Clarkson helped a gay couple’s shared dream come true when she became an impromptu witness to their wedding, which took place midway through her Las Vegas residency concert.

Video footage of Clarkson’s New Year’s Eve performance at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater shows the three-time Grammy winner pausing her performance to speak with two concertgoers, identified by Rolling Stone as Ryan and Marcelo.

“Our wedding is tonight, with you,” one of the men told Clarkson, who responded by handing her microphone to an officiant who then performed the quickie ceremony.

“By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show ... I pronounce you both husband and husband,” the officiant said as the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

Watch footage of the Dec. 31 nuptials below.

After posing for photos with the newlyweds, a beaming Clarkson gestured to a woman who appeared to be the mother of one of the grooms.

“What did your baby just do?” she quipped. Moments later, she wished Marcelo and Ryan luck on their marriage, adding, “You guys, that was so wonderful.”

Clarkson’s Vegas residency premiered in July, shortly after the release of her latest album, “Chemistry.” Though the original 10-show run concluded in August, she later announced a four-date extension that’s slated to wrap next month.

“Chemistry,” which dropped in June, is Clarkson’s 10th studio album. The 14 new songs are said to have been inspired by the “American Idol” veteran’s contentious 2022 split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.