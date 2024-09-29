Kemi Badenoch Forced To Clarify Maternity Pay Stance As Row Overshadows Tory Conference

Kemi Badenoch, former UK business secretary and Conservative Party leadership candidate, takes part in a radio interview on the opening day of the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham. Bloomberg via Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kemi Badenoch has insisted she does not think statutory maternity pay is “excessive” as a row over her views overshadowed the first day of the Tories’ annual conference.

The leadership contender had appeared to suggest that the amount of money given to new mothers was too much in an interview on Sunday morning.

She later said she had been “misrepresented” as she was forced to clarify her stance.

Speaking to Times Radio’s Kate McCann, Badenoch said: “Tax comes from people who are working. We’re taking from one group of people and giving to another. This in my view is excessive.”

Asked by McCann is she believed maternity pay was excessive, Badenoch replied: “I think it’s gone too far the other way in terms of general business regulation.”

Badenoch’s leadership rivals, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Robert Jenrick, all distanced themselves from her remarks.

The former women and equalities later posted on X: “Contrary to what some have said, I clearly said the burden of regulation on businesses had gone too far… of course I believe in maternity pay! Watch the clip for the truth.”

In a further post, with an accompanying video, she said: “Of course maternity pay isn’t excessive…no mother of 3 kids thinks that.

“But we must talk about the burden of excessive business regulation otherwise we might as well be the Labour Party. My campaign is different from others because tell hard truths. It is how we will renew our party, our thinking and our politics.”

Great day at conference and enjoyed some robust media conversations. I don’t shy from difficult topics, but I won’t be misrepresented. Of course culture matters but we need to talk about integration.



Of course maternity pay isn’t excessive…no mother of 3 kids thinks that.



But… pic.twitter.com/LLeB7tuDLq — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 29, 2024

Badenoch also clashed with Laura Kuenssberg over an article she wrote for the Sunday Telegraph in which she said some immigrants to the UK “hate Israel”.

Asked to explain who she “specifically” meant, Badenoch replied: “I know what you’re trying to do, Laura. You want me to say Muslims when it isn’t all Muslims, so I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to play this game.

