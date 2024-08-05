Ken Bruce Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Radio legend Ken Bruce has admitted he’s in no rush to play any of Taylor Swift’s music on his show.

The Radio 2 staple made the jump to Greatest Hits Radio last year, and now presents a daily show focussing on hits from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

During a new interview with the Mail On Sunday, Ken ruled out playing Taylor’s music on his slot, claiming that “all her songs are the same”.

“I’ll play her on my station when she writes something that isn’t about her ex-boyfriends,” he insisted.

“Great radio songs have three beats and then they’re straight into the song, not these long intros that she does.”

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Ken went on to add that Taylor wouldn’t quite fit the bill anyway, as his show focusses more on hits from the 20th century.

Since Ken’s interview was published over the weekend, several media outlets have pointed out that he’s risking the ire of Taylor’s diehard fans, with some even picking up on Swifties who’ve called out his “misogyny”.

Dismissive accusations about Taylor’s lyrics are nothing new, with the Grammy winner saying as far back as 2014 that the idea she only writes songs about her exes is “frankly… a very sexist angle to take”.

“No one says that about Ed Sheeran. No one says that about Bruno Mars,” she claimed at the time, before adding: “I have a really strict personal policy that I never name names. So anybody saying that a song is about a specific person is purely speculating.”

Earlier this year, Taylor released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, which is widely thought to have been inspired by her splits from former partners Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

She is also in the middle of her record-breaking Eras tour, which is due to return to the UK with a string of shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium later this month.