Star Trek Actor Kenneth Mitchell Has Died, Aged 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49.

Kenneth died on Saturdayfrom ALS complications. The news of his passing was revealed in an Instagram post shared on his account.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS,” the post said. “And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

“He lived by the principles that each day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched.”

Kenneth was best known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery, where he played Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio. He also played Carol Danvers’ father in Captain Marvel and Joshua Dodd in Nancy Drew.

His wife, Susan May Pratt, addressed his passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing in the caption: “My dear husband Ken has left us.”

Kenneth was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in 2018. The neurological disease required him to start using a wheelchair in 2019.

“The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie,” he told People in 2020 . “That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”

Kenneth is survived by his wife and their two children, as well as his parents and in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

Kennedy McMann, who played the titular character on Nancy Drew, also offered a tribute to Mitchell.

“Ken, you have touched my heart and soul more than you could have ever imagined,” she commented on the Instagram post announcing Mitchell’s passing.