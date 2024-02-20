Remembering Robin Windsor With Some Of His Most Iconic Strictly Come Dancing Moments

Robin Windsor pictured over the course of his time on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

The world of entertainment is in mourning today following the death of professional dancer Robin Windsor.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, it was revealed that Robin had died at the age of just 44, with tributes from his colleagues both past and present pouring in on social media.

To most of us, the British performer will be best remembered for his long stint on Strictly Come Dancing, so it seems fitting to look back on some of his most iconic moments from his time on the show.

Robin first joined Strictly in 2010, after which he landed his first celebrity partner in Patsy Kensit.

He and Patsy finished in a respectable seventh place, landing their highest praise from the judging panel for this Viennese Waltz to the Cilla Black ballad Anyone Who Had A Heart:

A year later, Robin returned to Strictly, where he was partnered with Anita Dobson.

The pair became known for their fun routines, including this Jive routine from the show’s Musicals special:

However, it’s his partnership with Emmerdale star Lisa Riley that was his most iconic from his time on Strictly.

As well as their work on the dance floor, Robin and Lisa struck up a firm friendship, which shone through every time they performed together:

Fans of the show will also no doubt remember their very first routine, which ended with Lisa lifting Robin, in a now-iconic Strictly moment:

For Robin’s fourth time competing on Strictly, he was paired up with Deborah Meaden, with whom he also remained friends until his death.

The pair were the fifth to be eliminated from the series in 2013:

Unfortunately, due to a back injury, Robin was advised not to compete on Strictly after 2013, but remained part of the show.

In 2014, he also joined the show’s team of professionals in a group routine that marked the first time same-sex pairings had danced together on Strictly, a move Robin had long spoken out in support of.

He went on to return for numerous specials, including the one-off “People’s Strictly”:

Robin’s final time on the Strictly dance floor came in 2015, when he and Alison Hammond performed this energetic festive routine:

