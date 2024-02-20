Strictly Come Dancing Stars Past And Present Remember 'Angel' Robin Windsor Following His Death

Robin Windsor in 2012 David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tributes have been flooding in for former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor, following his death at the age of 44.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, it was announced that Robin had died, via a Facebook post shared by the dance company he co-founded.

Since then, his Strictly colleagues from across the years have been paying their respects.

Among the first to speak out was long-serving Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, who wrote on X: “I have just heard the tragic news, my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed.”

Craig added: “He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed.

“My heart goes out to all his family and friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved.”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan, who worked with Robin on Strictly for many years, wrote: “He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.

“You will be missed old friend.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Riley, who formed part of what was potentially Robin’s most memorable Strictly partnerships, paid tribute to “my bestie, my Robin, my angel… now our forever angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart”.

“I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven,” the former Emmerdale star wrote on X, alongside personal photos of herself and the late performer.

Susanna Reid – who danced with Robin on a Children In Need special in 2011 – also broke the news live on air on Tuesday morning, and became tearful as she recalled dancing with him.

“He had an infectious sparkle,” she recalled. “You felt like you were dancing with someone who just embodied the magic of Strictly.”

Other members of the Strictly family, both past and present, have also been sharing their memories of Robin on social media:

How sad to hear about the death of Robin Windsor.

Just 44 years old!

Robin will be best remembered for his time on Strictly between 2010 and 2013, during which time he was part of memorable partnerships with Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit and Deborah Meaden.