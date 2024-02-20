Strictly Come Dancing Star Robin Windsor Has Died, Aged 44

Robin Windsor Dave Benett via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44.

Robin was best known for performing on the hit BBC dance show between 2010 and 2013, during which time he was part of memorable partnerships with Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit and Deborah Meaden.

The news of Robin’s death was announced in a post on the official Facebook page of Burn The Floor, the dance company he co-founded.

“The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away,” the post, shared in the early hours of Tuesday morning, read.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Robin was forced to step down from Strictly’s team of professionals in 2014 due to a back injury. However, he returned as part of a group routine that year, which marked the first time that dancers on the show performed in same-sex pairings, a move he had long championed.

He also continued to appear in the show’s Christmas episodes for a number of years – where he performed with Alison Hammond and reunited with his one-time dance partner Lisa Riley – as well as competing in the one-off special The People’s Strictly in 2015.

Following his Strictly Come Dancing exit, he also continued to offer his expertise on the spin-off companion show It Takes Two.