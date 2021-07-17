Kerry Washington Posts Wrong Scandal Bae In Hilarious Birthday Post: 'Whoops'

Kerry Washington celebrated her former co-star Scott Foley on his birthday by reminding fans of their very scandalous on-screen love triangle involving Tony Goldwyn.

The award-winning star, who famously played Olivia Pope in Scandal, posted a fun selfie on Instagram on Thursday of herself pictured with Tony, who played one of her love interests, Fitzgerald Grant III.

However, the caption of the post was dedicated to Scott, who played Jake Ballard, another character romantically involved with Olivia Pope.

“Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!!” she wrote. “Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday.”