Kerry Washington Posts Wrong Scandal Bae In Hilarious Birthday Post: 'Whoops'

Kerry Washington celebrated her former co-star Scott Foley on his birthday by reminding fans of their very scandalous on-screen love triangle involving Tony Goldwyn.
The award-winning star, who famously played Olivia Pope in Scandal, posted a fun selfie on Instagram on Thursday of herself pictured with Tony, who played one of her love interests, Fitzgerald Grant III.
However, the caption of the post was dedicated to Scott, who played Jake Ballard, another character romantically involved with Olivia Pope.
“Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!!” she wrote. “Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday.”
Kerry’s Instagram followers, including Scott himself, quickly took notice. He commented on Washington’s post to clear things up.
“This is not me,” he wrote.
She then made amends by posting another photo that showed her making a punching gesture at Scott.
“WHOOPS wrong TV bae,” she joked. “I really do miss seeing your face (even when I’m fake punching it) every day.”
Fans of the show got a kick out of the mix-up, including Scott’s real-life love, his wife, actor Marika Domińczyk.
“Queen,” she wrote in the comments section of Kerry’s picture with Goldwyn.
Scandal wrapped up its final season in April 2018 after seven seasons. Kerry told ABC News in 2018 that she’d found it “really hard to say goodbye” when the show ended.