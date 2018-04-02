Kevin and Karen Clifton have spoken out about their decision to be so candid about their upcoming divorce, revealing why it was so important for them to be honest with their fans.
Last month, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair confirmed rumours that they had split, though clarified that they would remain dancing together for the foreseeable future.
The two have since spoken openly about their break-up, with Kevin claiming it was important to him their fans not think they lived a “fairytale” life.
He told Hello! magazine: “I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people.
“We never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody.”
Karen added: “Or [to lie] to ourselves. It is about being true to yourself, and respecting one another. I respect and admire Kevin as a performer, a human being, and I’ve always looked up to him, that will never stop. We want to be positive in all of this.”
Kevin and Karen announced that they had split after three years of marriage during an interview on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 show back in March.
He said at the time: “We just wanted to let everyone know that privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before.
“What we’ve found is that since we’ve been honest with each other about our relationship, we’ve unlocked this new wealth of creativity and we’re taking our professional relationship to the next level now.”