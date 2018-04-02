Kevin and Karen Clifton have spoken out about their decision to be so candid about their upcoming divorce, revealing why it was so important for them to be honest with their fans.

Last month, the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair confirmed rumours that they had split, though clarified that they would remain dancing together for the foreseeable future.

The two have since spoken openly about their break-up, with Kevin claiming it was important to him their fans not think they lived a “fairytale” life.